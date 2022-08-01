Fixes and Improvements (Version 0.2.2)

This update fixes some issues with menus and lighting
- Fixed an issue where the pause menu would stop working if used more than once in a single game
- Fixed an issue where the upgrade contract and double speed button could be clicked while the game was paused
- Fixed lighting being unbaked in all levels
- Removed some duplicate objects that were created when returning to the main menu
- Fixed some issues with some level's waves
- Fixed an issue where some of the attacks of the Blue World boss would erroneously add to the enemy count without spawning enemies to subsequently reduce the enemy count, making the level unwinnable if these attacks were used.
- Various smaller fixes
