Slipways update for 31 July 2022

Sunday small patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9224584 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small bugfix patch addressing the following issues:

  • Campaign - Hard Truths: Losing a council member while having a tech upgrade that is both made available by them and also in some other way (like Infraspace available through Silthid Mass Lensing, but also through Slipstream Relay) would cause weird problems with the upgrade, including a way to trigger a crash. It should now behave reasonably.
  • Endless: The "maximum achieved" stats in the Miscellaneous Stats tab weren't display correctly in some cases.

This patch brings the version numbers up to "v1.3 (b1092)" on Windows and "v1.3 (b1093)" on Mac.

