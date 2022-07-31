- Changed player card role icons
- Added addon models (guns on the back of the player model when you are not holding them)
- Changed finger gun world model
- Fixed tracers going through walls
- Changed more instances of player names to Treason pseudo names in HUD messages
- Radar ability won't carry over into the next round anymore
- Fixed missing bomb defuse progress on-screen
- Fixed missing Scan and Revive abilities cooldown
Treason Playtest update for 31 July 2022
Treason Playtest update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update