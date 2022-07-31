 Skip to content

Treason Playtest update for 31 July 2022

Treason Playtest update

Build 9224517

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed player card role icons
  • Added addon models (guns on the back of the player model when you are not holding them)
  • Changed finger gun world model
  • Fixed tracers going through walls
  • Changed more instances of player names to Treason pseudo names in HUD messages
  • Radar ability won't carry over into the next round anymore
  • Fixed missing bomb defuse progress on-screen
  • Fixed missing Scan and Revive abilities cooldown

