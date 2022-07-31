 Skip to content

RaceLeague update for 31 July 2022

V0.2.8.4 Hotfix released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Improved handling, cars should handle in a less "twitchy" manner
-Road and prop curves can now be completely deselected with enter
-Improved server listing and generic multiplayer fixes
-Various fixes & improvements

