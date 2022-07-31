 Skip to content

Thrill Penguin update for 31 July 2022

DEBUG & REVISION

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • ceiling slopes do not react like a wall anymore,
    and should be easier to catch with ceiling slide mechanics.

  • level 6-6 revision : now less precision required to beat it.

  • level 2-7 revision too : some spikes and springs change to be better.

  • level 5-7 revision : some traffic sign added.

Changed files in this update

