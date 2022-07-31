-
ceiling slopes do not react like a wall anymore,
and should be easier to catch with ceiling slide mechanics.
-
level 6-6 revision : now less precision required to beat it.
-
level 2-7 revision too : some spikes and springs change to be better.
-
level 5-7 revision : some traffic sign added.
Thrill Penguin update for 31 July 2022
DEBUG & REVISION
