Update 0.23.3

Movement
- Grabs have been modified to automatically climb if there is nothing overhead. This change was made to prevent the grabbing state from accidentally triggering when the fight is intense.
UI
- Horde mode status is now displayed during respawn after a fall.
Horde Mode
- The horde mode now spawns enemies if the spawner is behind them, but this has been removed.
- The sky no longer moves during gadget selection.
- Added an armor spawner to the map.
- Added cliff and wall run textures to the map.
- Enemies now move away from the spawner and are less likely to overlap with other enemies.
Changed files in this update