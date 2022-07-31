 Skip to content

V.R.G. update for 31 July 2022

Update 0.23.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Movement
  • Grabs have been modified to automatically climb if there is nothing overhead. This change was made to prevent the grabbing state from accidentally triggering when the fight is intense.
UI
  • Horde mode status is now displayed during respawn after a fall.
Horde Mode
  • The horde mode now spawns enemies if the spawner is behind them, but this has been removed.
  • The sky no longer moves during gadget selection.
  • Added an armor spawner to the map.
  • Added cliff and wall run textures to the map.
  • Enemies now move away from the spawner and are less likely to overlap with other enemies.

