Territory Alpha 2 - Released

Hi everyone, I’m very happy to release Alpha 2 to you all today. There has been a lot of great additions to keep players busy and I’ve also managed to start the basis for some really cool systems coming in future updates. This update is a mixture of content and quality of life improvements.
Due to a big issue I ran into that set me back a day, I ran out of time to do more of the map improvements I had planned however I did manage to add some other nice features such as the dynamic loot boxes which will add a new dynamic to the game. See below for a list of everything new, changed and fixed in Territory Alpha 2.
Added
General
- Added - New Time and Date HUD
- Added - Slight bit of camera shake to movement to alleviate some of the floating effect
- Added - Random Military Loot Crates now spawn randomly around the map. These special crates require lockpicks to access. Lockpicks can be found in loot, crafted on the workbench or purchased from traders.
Weapons
- Added - Weapon Recoil Improvements 1st iteration
- All weapon now have base recoil for all firing modes
- Automatic fire now has spring back to centre when the weapon stops firing to give a more realistic feedback to the player
Cooking
- Added - Gas Stove for advanced cooking recipes. Gas stoves use Propane Gas refill items as fuel
- Added – Propane Gas Refill fuel item
- Added New craftable food preparation bench that allows players to prepare advanced recipes by combining raw foods.
Current recipes are Grilled Vegetables and Steak and Vegetables. Many more to come in future updates
- Added - Cook the meals prepared on the food prep table on the campfire or gas stove
- Added - New Drying Rack for making preserved foods
Farming
- Added - growth timer countdown to planters
- Added - Metal Watering Can with large capacity
- Added - Craftable Wood Water Well
- Added - 21 New Plant types to farm making 27 in total
Complete list of farmable plants:
- Arabica Coffee
- Artichoke
- Barley
- Blueberries
- Cannabis
- Carrot
- Chilli Pepper
- Corn
- Cotton
- Grapes
- Helianthus (Sunflower)
- Lavender
- Lettuce
- Oats
- Potato
- Rice
- Rye Grass
- Shrub
- Sorghum
- Soy Bean
- Spinach
- Strawberries
- Tea
- Tobacco
- Tomato
- Tulipa
- Wheat
Depending on their type, plant resources can be used for cooking, crafting or selling to traders to make coin. Or just for decorating your gardens around your base.
Map Locations
- 8 Hunter Cabin locations to discover – 4 New Large Cabins and the existing smaller cabins have been revamped.
- The 4 existing Military locations have had some minor improvements, Updates to these will come in Alpha 3
Changed
- Reduced amount of ambient sounds (gunshots, screams etc) for day and night
- Increased Day and Night Cycle lengths a little bit
- Large Wooden Chest recipe updated from duct tape to nails
- Increased Torch Light – light - radius a bit
- Buffed 7.62x54R Head and Chest damage. (Player to AI)
- AI attack distance range significantly reduced at night and when raining in the day
- AI attack distance range reduced even further when it is both night and raining
- Bandages now stack 10
- Reduced Wild Animal AI spawn counts to limit food and encourage farming
- Raiders will no longer target build parts. i.e. furniture and equipment
- Crafting Recipe changes. Most notably removed requirement lighter for campfire and made lighter more of a common item.
- Buffed Buckshot per pellet damage.
- Increased overall skylight brightness and softened light temperature
Fixed
- Did a lot of work with HUD’s so that players can easily switch between HUDS and enjoy a smoother more streamlined gaming experience. Fixed HUDs include:
Inventory HUD
Planter HUD
World Map HUD
- Streamlined and optimised automatic rainwater planter watering functions
- Improved Firefly Visibility Code
- Player ghost footsteps sounds eliminated
- Improved Flashlight and Torchlight
- Better movement animations so the player doesn’t go into jogging arms animation when holding flash and torch
- Adjusted 1st person view for torchlight so it doesn’t block too much of the screen
- Increased torch spotlight radius
- Ambient audio cutting out before finishing
- All AI spawn code rejigged to ensure spawns are reliable and limit the chance of players seeing AI spawn
- Raider spawn logic completely rewritten to be simpler and easier to randomise
- Raiders no longer target small build parts, this was causing them to target small player build parts inside player bases which caused them to become stuck on the outside of bases
- Flickering Rock Textures
- Build Menu Back button name
- Wood Window shutters right side destruction geometry mesh not hidden
