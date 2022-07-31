Territory Alpha 2 - Released

Hi everyone, I’m very happy to release Alpha 2 to you all today. There has been a lot of great additions to keep players busy and I’ve also managed to start the basis for some really cool systems coming in future updates. This update is a mixture of content and quality of life improvements.

Due to a big issue I ran into that set me back a day, I ran out of time to do more of the map improvements I had planned however I did manage to add some other nice features such as the dynamic loot boxes which will add a new dynamic to the game. See below for a list of everything new, changed and fixed in Territory Alpha 2.

Added

General

Added - New Time and Date HUD

Added - Slight bit of camera shake to movement to alleviate some of the floating effect

Added - Random Military Loot Crates now spawn randomly around the map. These special crates require lockpicks to access. Lockpicks can be found in loot, crafted on the workbench or purchased from traders.

Weapons

Added - Weapon Recoil Improvements 1st iteration

All weapon now have base recoil for all firing modes

Automatic fire now has spring back to centre when the weapon stops firing to give a more realistic feedback to the player

Cooking

Added - Gas Stove for advanced cooking recipes. Gas stoves use Propane Gas refill items as fuel

Added – Propane Gas Refill fuel item

Added New craftable food preparation bench that allows players to prepare advanced recipes by combining raw foods.

Current recipes are Grilled Vegetables and Steak and Vegetables. Many more to come in future updates

Added - Cook the meals prepared on the food prep table on the campfire or gas stove

Added - New Drying Rack for making preserved foods

Farming

Added - growth timer countdown to planters

Added - Metal Watering Can with large capacity

Added - Craftable Wood Water Well

Added - 21 New Plant types to farm making 27 in total

Complete list of farmable plants:

Arabica Coffee

Artichoke

Barley

Blueberries

Cannabis

Carrot

Chilli Pepper

Corn

Cotton

Grapes

Helianthus (Sunflower)

Lavender

Lettuce

Oats

Potato

Rice

Rye Grass

Shrub

Sorghum

Soy Bean

Spinach

Strawberries

Tea

Tobacco

Tomato

Tulipa

Wheat

Depending on their type, plant resources can be used for cooking, crafting or selling to traders to make coin. Or just for decorating your gardens around your base.

Map Locations

8 Hunter Cabin locations to discover – 4 New Large Cabins and the existing smaller cabins have been revamped.

The 4 existing Military locations have had some minor improvements, Updates to these will come in Alpha 3

Changed

Reduced amount of ambient sounds (gunshots, screams etc) for day and night

Increased Day and Night Cycle lengths a little bit

Large Wooden Chest recipe updated from duct tape to nails

Increased Torch Light – light - radius a bit

Buffed 7.62x54R Head and Chest damage. (Player to AI)

AI attack distance range significantly reduced at night and when raining in the day

AI attack distance range reduced even further when it is both night and raining

Bandages now stack 10

Reduced Wild Animal AI spawn counts to limit food and encourage farming

Raiders will no longer target build parts. i.e. furniture and equipment

Crafting Recipe changes. Most notably removed requirement lighter for campfire and made lighter more of a common item.

Buffed Buckshot per pellet damage.

Increased overall skylight brightness and softened light temperature

