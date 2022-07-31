 Skip to content

Treefender update for 31 July 2022

Small update: Index and custom SteamVR bindings

Treefender update for 31 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, this is a small, but quite important update:

Fixes

  • Added support for the Valve Index
  • Fixed some bugs with the tutorial not loading correctly

Additions

  • A few decorative signs for you to decorate your treefort with. Use them to mark a zone for other players in your treefort, or to let the spacesquids know who's boss
  • A lavalamp for some _groovy _ambiance
  • There's now an options menu in the main room level
    where you can adjust the angle of your controllers. We'll probably semi-automate this in the future with a default per Headset type.
  • Added option for music on/off

We're moving into holiday mode now. Back in September with more updates.
Happy Treefending!

