Small update: Index and custom SteamVR bindings

Hey all, this is a small, but quite important update:
Fixes
- Added support for the Valve Index
- Fixed some bugs with the tutorial not loading correctly
Additions
- A few decorative signs for you to decorate your treefort with. Use them to mark a zone for other players in your treefort, or to let the spacesquids know who's boss
- A lavalamp for some _groovy _ambiance
- There's now an options menu in the main room level
where you can adjust the angle of your controllers. We'll probably semi-automate this in the future with a default per Headset type.
- Added option for music on/off
We're moving into holiday mode now. Back in September with more updates.
Happy Treefending!
