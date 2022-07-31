●BUG修复
1.再次修复孙权3阶技能射虎没触发第三段额外攻击的问题
2.修复瞄准机械弓有几率释放百步穿杨的问题
●优化
2.现在伙伴号角出售也会获得魂灯
●人物更改/修复
1.塞西莉冰川枪雨蓝耗由5000降低至4500
