守卫魔兽-Guardian of Warcraft update for 31 July 2022

3.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9224006

Patchnotes via Steam Community

优化部分细节
新增角色-蜘蛛女王 ，始终跟随玩家。
优化场景破坏效果
优化物品掉落

Optimize some details
New character - Spider Queen, always follow the player.
Optimize scene destruction effect
Optimize item drop

Changed files in this update

Depot 1533561
  • Loading history…
