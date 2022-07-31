优化部分细节
新增角色-蜘蛛女王 ，始终跟随玩家。
优化场景破坏效果
优化物品掉落
Optimize some details
New character - Spider Queen, always follow the player.
Optimize scene destruction effect
Optimize item drop
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
优化部分细节
新增角色-蜘蛛女王 ，始终跟随玩家。
优化场景破坏效果
优化物品掉落
Optimize some details
New character - Spider Queen, always follow the player.
Optimize scene destruction effect
Optimize item drop
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update