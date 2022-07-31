- Added a drawing option that makes Direct3d9 run faster on Windows 10 and later.
(Check "Fast Drawing" in Info Augmentation).
Hellsinker. update for 31 July 2022
[Patch Note: Build Release 11] Added drawing option for Windows 10 or later.
