Hellsinker. update for 31 July 2022

[Patch Note: Build Release 11] Added drawing option for Windows 10 or later.

  • Added a drawing option that makes Direct3d9 run faster on Windows 10 and later.
    (Check "Fast Drawing" in Info Augmentation).

Open link