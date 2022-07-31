Build 91 - SubBuild 2022.7.31

Changes :
- Gameplay : lowered a bit the extra reach when running to the side, so the players will bend a bit less weirdly in this case
Bug Fixes :
- Gameplay : the sliding fix from the previous update actually totally turned off the sliding..! :sweat: It's now back on like before, because the root cause was actually the following bug
- Gameplay : the positioning helper on the run when preparing your strike could make you stop too early ; it wasn't much noticeable when running (as it could be compensated by pressing the strike button later), but it was very noticeable with the sliding as it was making you miss the ball
- World Tour : the CPU tiredness was disabled since the last update
