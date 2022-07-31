 Skip to content

Worm Adventure 4: Into the Wormhole update for 31 July 2022

Late Game Changes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a way to quickly revisit a late game area.
  • Reworked the difficulty of master mode completely.
  • Re-added the achievement for beating master mode.
  • Added tips for new players on the pause menus indicating that the game has saved progress.
  • Added a tip on the mode select screen advising new players to try Arcade Mode.

