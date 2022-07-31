- Added a way to quickly revisit a late game area.
- Reworked the difficulty of master mode completely.
- Re-added the achievement for beating master mode.
- Added tips for new players on the pause menus indicating that the game has saved progress.
- Added a tip on the mode select screen advising new players to try Arcade Mode.
Worm Adventure 4: Into the Wormhole update for 31 July 2022
Late Game Changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update