Nienix update for 31 July 2022

Misc update

Version 0.5550920365

🎯 [Misc] The "Abandoned C-Class Freighter" event has been enlarged and given a third level with a mini-boss.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue in the "Abandoned C-Class Freighter" event that could yield small pillars that blocked paths.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug that could cause event entities to spawn outside of walls.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a few incorrect texts.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug related to completing the final quest of act 3.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug related to completion of the quest "Even deeper...".

