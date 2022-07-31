Misc update

Version 0.5550920365
🎯 [Misc] The "Abandoned C-Class Freighter" event has been enlarged and given a third level with a mini-boss.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue in the "Abandoned C-Class Freighter" event that could yield small pillars that blocked paths.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug that could cause event entities to spawn outside of walls.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a few incorrect texts.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug related to completing the final quest of act 3.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug related to completion of the quest "Even deeper...".
Changed files in this update