2022.7.31update

・Replacement of images of some warlords
・Fixed the stats of some officers
・Implemented an internal flag for civil war
・ Temporary implementation of plot
- Added trade routes. (Trade routes can generate additional income, and project progress can be accelerated due to the increased distribution of goods.
(Furthermore, it becomes easier for merchants to flow in, and it becomes difficult for merchants to flow out.)
・The risk of betrayal and rebellion increases for isolated senior vassals who have no allies in neighboring territories.
