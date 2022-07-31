 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 31 July 2022

2022.7.31update

Share · View all patches · Build 9223550 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Replacement of images of some warlords
・Fixed the stats of some officers
・Implemented an internal flag for civil war
・ Temporary implementation of plot

  • Added trade routes. (Trade routes can generate additional income, and project progress can be accelerated due to the increased distribution of goods.
    (Furthermore, it becomes easier for merchants to flow in, and it becomes difficult for merchants to flow out.)
    ・The risk of betrayal and rebellion increases for isolated senior vassals who have no allies in neighboring territories.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2001001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link