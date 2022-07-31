 Skip to content

Coronation update for 31 July 2022

Patch 0.23.20

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Apply to All no longer applies for headwear.

Fixes:

  • Villagers cannot work on goldsmith desks in an offline castle.
  • Apply to All accidentally updating the cloths of all the horses on the server.

