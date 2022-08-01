 Skip to content

Revn update for 1 August 2022

Update 0.15.28

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

  • New small prop models around the map – includes new trash, and new vines and foliage in garden area
  • Delta Strike VFX (this time for real)
  • Updated Shockwave VFX
  • Heal Burst VFX
  • Teleport channeling animation
  • Energy Transfer VFX

Balance Changes

  • Incendiary Shot – Energy cost increased from (15) to (17)
  • Assassin Edge – Passive WP reduced from (25/35/45/55/65) to (25/33/41/49/57)
  • Core HP lowered from (15,000) to (12,000)
  • Ongoing jetpack adjustments

Bug Fixes

  • Damage Coils item passive now works as intended
  • Fixed a bug causing loadouts to not auto equip
  • Several Bug fixes pertaining to the stats offered on life steal items
  • Sentry Turret will now target training dummies in practice mode
  • Status effects should properly disappear after their duration
  • Assassin Edge intrinsic WP tier 5 value fixed

Changed files in this update

Revn Content Depot 919011
