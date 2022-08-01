Update 0.15.28

New Content
- New small prop models around the map – includes new trash, and new vines and foliage in garden area
- Delta Strike VFX (this time for real)
- Updated Shockwave VFX
- Heal Burst VFX
- Teleport channeling animation
- Energy Transfer VFX
Balance Changes
- Incendiary Shot – Energy cost increased from (15) to (17)
- Assassin Edge – Passive WP reduced from (25/35/45/55/65) to (25/33/41/49/57)
- Core HP lowered from (15,000) to (12,000)
- Ongoing jetpack adjustments
Bug Fixes
- Damage Coils item passive now works as intended
- Fixed a bug causing loadouts to not auto equip
- Several Bug fixes pertaining to the stats offered on life steal items
- Sentry Turret will now target training dummies in practice mode
- Status effects should properly disappear after their duration
- Assassin Edge intrinsic WP tier 5 value fixed
