- The furniture has been optimized, and now it can be easily placed against the wall.
- A batch of windows have been added.
- Optimized the number of employees.
- Increased the demands of employees and the frequency of raising demands.
- Fixed the bug that the building can be built automatically without engineers.
- The function of applying to the government for priority auction of land plots has been added.
- Add functions such as one click sale and off the shelf in the real estate and apartment backpack.
- The scope display box of the building is optimized, which is more accurate than before.
- Added the choice of starting difficulty, which can be simple, ordinary and difficult.
- Fixed some small bugs.
房地产大亨 update for 31 July 2022
Pre release version update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
