房地产大亨 update for 31 July 2022

Pre release version update

Share · View all patches · Build 9223129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The furniture has been optimized, and now it can be easily placed against the wall.
  2. A batch of windows have been added.
  3. Optimized the number of employees.
  4. Increased the demands of employees and the frequency of raising demands.
  5. Fixed the bug that the building can be built automatically without engineers.
  6. The function of applying to the government for priority auction of land plots has been added.
  7. Add functions such as one click sale and off the shelf in the real estate and apartment backpack.
  8. The scope display box of the building is optimized, which is more accurate than before.
  9. Added the choice of starting difficulty, which can be simple, ordinary and difficult.
  10. Fixed some small bugs.

