Captain Bones update for 31 July 2022

Patch 0.5577

31 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Game Mode Section is now available, you choose between Easy, Normal, Hard, and Impossible
  • The game will be automatically saved when you stop holding the ship wheel if you changed the zone.

Improvements

  • The player's sword swing speed has been increased.
  • Increased the range of the cave bazaar indicator
  • Now Wanted is a time-based situation, there are 4 levels of want. Each one is 5 minutes long.

Bug Fixes

  • Our crew was attacking the next ship without orders after the battle.
  • Sometimes the player would fall from the ship's deck while the player was holding the ship's cannon.
  • When throwing a spear or falling into the water, the buoyancy of the water was not working.

