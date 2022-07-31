Patch 0.5577

New Features
- Game Mode Section is now available, you choose between Easy, Normal, Hard, and Impossible
- The game will be automatically saved when you stop holding the ship wheel if you changed the zone.
Improvements
- The player's sword swing speed has been increased.
- Increased the range of the cave bazaar indicator
- Now Wanted is a time-based situation, there are 4 levels of want. Each one is 5 minutes long.
Bug Fixes
- Our crew was attacking the next ship without orders after the battle.
- Sometimes the player would fall from the ship's deck while the player was holding the ship's cannon.
- When throwing a spear or falling into the water, the buoyancy of the water was not working.
Changed files in this update