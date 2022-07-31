 Skip to content

Poulet Poulet update for 31 July 2022

1.0.12 Bug Fixes

Build 9222987

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Title-screen crash addressed
  • Title-screen "auto-start" bug due to controller input buffer fixed
  • As per Ratttz, Pouelle's aviator shades show the message "FLYGAL" instead of "FLYBOY"
  • Secret stuff tweaked.

