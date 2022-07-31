- Title-screen crash addressed
- Title-screen "auto-start" bug due to controller input buffer fixed
- As per Ratttz, Pouelle's aviator shades show the message "FLYGAL" instead of "FLYBOY"
- Secret stuff tweaked.
Poulet Poulet update for 31 July 2022
1.0.12 Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
