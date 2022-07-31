 Skip to content

Phoenix Hope update for 31 July 2022

Update 0.2.1 Hotfix 2

-Fixed localization issues
-Fixed bug with the display of militia in the list of free settlers
-Fixed an issue with camera zooming in cutscenes
-And some other fixes

