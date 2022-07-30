 Skip to content

Pixel Palette Creator update for 30 July 2022

Small tweaks

30 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just some small tweaks

Like camera movement improved

And now the tutorial should pop up the first time you enter 3d mode

