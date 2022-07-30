20220731定期更新-手柄适配+通关片头动画 ver.0.6.7

2022年7月31日的定期更新：

1、新增手柄适配，手柄操作如下



左右肩键为防御、攻击

X为闪避，Y为跳跃

左摇杆只提供左右移动的功能（而且有少许不稳定，可能会偶尔反弹一两帧）

喝药为按下右摇杆

交互为按下左摇杆

如果有玩家测试后有改进意见的，请随时提出给我们，这边万分感谢大家的测试和意见

（有通关心眼模式的开发者用手柄试了下，然后连第一个BOSS都打不过了）

2、片头新增通关动图↓



通关后就可以看到了

在开发者的电脑上标题界面可以稳定50帧，不知道低配电脑如何，同样也欢迎大家随时告知测试结果。

下一个关卡的更新内容已大致构建完成，预计2周后就可以放出来给大家玩。

感谢大家的支持~

此外，游戏已经销量达标，可以开启集换式卡牌、头像框和徽章了，此事宜已在进程中，请大家静待。

Regular updates on July 31, 2022:

Added handle controller adaptation After clearing the normal ending, the title will be animated

The updated content of the next level has been roughly completed, and it is expected to be released for everyone to play in 2 weeks.

Thank you for your support~

In addition, the sales volume of the game has reached the standard, and you can open the set exchange cards, avatar frames and badges. This matter should be in the process. Please wait.

幽邃开发者群