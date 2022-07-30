 Skip to content

Takelings House Party update for 30 July 2022

Launch Options and Virtual Desktop Stream fix.

Share · View all patches · Build 9222649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick patch adding an additional launch option for Oculus VR mode, as well as a fix for people using Virtual desktop for streaming to quest headsets (hands were rotated strangely).

Changed files in this update

Takelings House Party Content Depot 868151
