 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Edessa: School of Wizardry update for 30 July 2022

UPDATE V0.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9222632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As player feedback, we're trying to hone our mechanics further. We adjusted stamina, boss healths and player damage. Also some bugs are fixed.

SYSTEM CHANGES

BOSSES

  • Devil HP reduced by 20%
  • Spider HP reduced by 20%
  • Fire Golem HP reduced by 20%

PLAYER

  • Auto-attack attack speed has been increased.
  • NEW Now you can hold down Auto-Attack button to spam it!
  • Auto-Attack damage has been increased from 20 to 30.
  • Maximum stamina has been increased from 150 to 225.

BUG FIXES

  • A bug where sometimes lamps disappear when play gets close to the wall has been fixed.
  • A bug where player slide when staying on the stairs has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1823672
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link