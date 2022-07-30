UPDATE V0.1.0

As player feedback, we're trying to hone our mechanics further. We adjusted stamina, boss healths and player damage. Also some bugs are fixed.
SYSTEM CHANGES
BOSSES
- Devil HP reduced by 20%
- Spider HP reduced by 20%
- Fire Golem HP reduced by 20%
PLAYER
- Auto-attack attack speed has been increased.
- NEW Now you can hold down Auto-Attack button to spam it!
- Auto-Attack damage has been increased from 20 to 30.
- Maximum stamina has been increased from 150 to 225.
BUG FIXES
- A bug where sometimes lamps disappear when play gets close to the wall has been fixed.
- A bug where player slide when staying on the stairs has been fixed.
Changed files in this update