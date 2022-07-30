- Fixed bug where saving a game replaced all empty province tags with a the id of the first province with a empty tag of that type, typically 29 or 77
- Changed position of save files for windows and linux to be the same as mac
- Re did the unclaimed script
- Added a Area2 Tag to provinces, that's only used for split events
- Raised claiming unclaimed land odds
EarthRoyale update for 30 July 2022
V10.2
