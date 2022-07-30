 Skip to content

EarthRoyale update for 30 July 2022

V10.2

Build 9222572

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where saving a game replaced all empty province tags with a the id of the first province with a empty tag of that type, typically 29 or 77
  • Changed position of save files for windows and linux to be the same as mac
  • Re did the unclaimed script
  • Added a Area2 Tag to provinces, that's only used for split events
  • Raised claiming unclaimed land odds

