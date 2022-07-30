Bomb fix and water changes

In rare circumstances, the bomb could damage the launching plane and not in a fun way!
Added a wake to the boat.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
In rare circumstances, the bomb could damage the launching plane and not in a fun way!
Added a wake to the boat.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update