Smasher and the Will o' the Thiccs update for 30 July 2022

Small Update (1.1.7)

Share · View all patches · Build 9222551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed background not saving on custom levels
  • Fixed Growth/Shrink beams not saving on custom levels
  • Allowed Sumo NPCs to have custom required size to deflate via scale tool
  • Added a missing skin

Changed files in this update

Depot 1595511
