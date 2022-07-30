Update 0.5.9

Changes this update include:
- Beam Weapons now fire continuously while held
- Salvage is sorted into categories
- Weapon Modification UI improvements
- Ready notifications for boost and reloads
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes this update include:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update