 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Radio Free Europa update for 30 July 2022

Update 0.5.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9222502 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes this update include:

  • Beam Weapons now fire continuously while held
  • Salvage is sorted into categories
  • Weapon Modification UI improvements
  • Ready notifications for boost and reloads

Changed files in this update

Depot 1897421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link