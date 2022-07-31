 Skip to content

Karagon: Prelude update for 31 July 2022

Small Update - New Robot Sounds

  • Added robot sounds for footsteps, shooting, detecting player, and undetecting player.
  • Fixed an issue where player data wouldn't save when saving/exiting the game while riding a robot.

Just a reminder to leave a Steam review to help us out, thanks!

