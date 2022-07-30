 Skip to content

Phoenix Hope update for 30 July 2022

Update 0.2.1 Hotfix 1

Build 9222337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug where the boss icon on the map appeared again after defeating him
-Fixed a bug that made it impossible to continue upgrading Stronghold after losing all Workers' Rest Areas

