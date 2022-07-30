- fixed that cars on summer level could be kicked out of parking borders
- fixed player camera allowed seeing though the walls from the right side of the player
- fixed that you could walk on the edge of the carrot wall on summer level
Bunny Parking update for 30 July 2022
v15.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
