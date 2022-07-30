 Skip to content

Bunny Parking update for 30 July 2022

v15.2

30 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed that cars on summer level could be kicked out of parking borders
  • fixed player camera allowed seeing though the walls from the right side of the player
  • fixed that you could walk on the edge of the carrot wall on summer level

