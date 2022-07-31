 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Battlerace update for 31 July 2022

Battlerace - Update #2.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9222158 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello folks,

We are releasing another update numbered 2.2.2 in which we focus on bug fixes.

Update #2.2.2

General

  • Improving the appearance of weapons and their statistics
  • Improving elements in the player
  • Improving elements in the UI
  • Fixing bugs in the "Elimination" game mode

Weapons

  • We weakened the ICS-190 MGL weapon
  • We weakened the Milkor MGL weapon
  • Changed the weight of the SPAS 12 weapon from 2.9/4 to 2.75/4
  • Improved player holding of STX .357 Magnum weapon (visible from third person)

Player

  • The player's gait has been accelerated from 4.75/12 to 5.5/12
  • The position of the nameplate has been corrected

UI

  • Improved the appearance of the UI of class customization in a match.
  • Fixed a bug of exiting the class customization in a match

"Elimination" game mode

  • Fixed double player respawn at the beginning of each round
  • Fixed a bug causing the inability to move the game host

Thanks
TieDeveloper

Changed files in this update

Depot 1977961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link