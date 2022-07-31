Battlerace - Update #2.2.2

Hello folks,
We are releasing another update numbered 2.2.2 in which we focus on bug fixes.
Update #2.2.2
General
- Improving the appearance of weapons and their statistics
- Improving elements in the player
- Improving elements in the UI
- Fixing bugs in the "Elimination" game mode
Weapons
- We weakened the ICS-190 MGL weapon
- We weakened the Milkor MGL weapon
- Changed the weight of the SPAS 12 weapon from 2.9/4 to 2.75/4
- Improved player holding of STX .357 Magnum weapon (visible from third person)
Player
- The player's gait has been accelerated from 4.75/12 to 5.5/12
- The position of the nameplate has been corrected
UI
- Improved the appearance of the UI of class customization in a match.
- Fixed a bug of exiting the class customization in a match
"Elimination" game mode
- Fixed double player respawn at the beginning of each round
- Fixed a bug causing the inability to move the game host
Thanks
TieDeveloper
Changed files in this update