UPDATE 8.2.0

Fixed
- Rocketjumping didn't work sometimes
- Matchmaking just accidentally connected to the game without taking into account the skill of current players
- For some, the game could not start with a process creation error
- When connecting to an already started game in the Control Points mode, there was an erroneous display of the statuses of the points
- Daily quest not running where Drone should have been used
- The icon for the selected Walker grenade launcher ammo type was missing from the loadout menu
Changed
- The repulsion force from projectiles (both explosive and not) now also depends on the damage of the projectile (also affects vehicles)
- Impact grenades will no longer have explosive damage on impact
- Matchmaking will not connect to the last game you left
- The first weapon for each bot will be random (the laser also needs to be unlocked)
- Only the active Control Point will be highlighted through walls
Added
- Ability to draw your own avatar (default T)
- Kill and death counter for each robot (displayed on the kill screen)
- Weapon levels (max 3)
- Levels for bots (can be increased when everything is unlocked)
- Cosmetic TechBoxes that drop skins and hats (issued for leveling up the bot)
Changed files in this update