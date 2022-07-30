 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Combots update for 30 July 2022

UPDATE 8.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9222126 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Rocketjumping didn't work sometimes
  • Matchmaking just accidentally connected to the game without taking into account the skill of current players
  • For some, the game could not start with a process creation error
  • When connecting to an already started game in the Control Points mode, there was an erroneous display of the statuses of the points
  • Daily quest not running where Drone should have been used
  • The icon for the selected Walker grenade launcher ammo type was missing from the loadout menu

Changed

  • The repulsion force from projectiles (both explosive and not) now also depends on the damage of the projectile (also affects vehicles)
  • Impact grenades will no longer have explosive damage on impact
  • Matchmaking will not connect to the last game you left
  • The first weapon for each bot will be random (the laser also needs to be unlocked)
  • Only the active Control Point will be highlighted through walls

Added

  • Ability to draw your own avatar (default T)
  • Kill and death counter for each robot (displayed on the kill screen)
  • Weapon levels (max 3)
  • Levels for bots (can be increased when everything is unlocked)
  • Cosmetic TechBoxes that drop skins and hats (issued for leveling up the bot)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1657811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link