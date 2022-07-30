 Skip to content

Hero Lodge update for 30 July 2022

Patch 1.0.14c: can now lower difficulty

  • You can now lower difficulty from mission select by clicking on the difficulty button.
  • Once lowered it cannot be raised (keeps integrity of leaderboards/achievements).
  • (Hopefully) fixed resolution detection to work better at determining if a resolution will work
    on your screen.
  • Changed tooltips for resolutions that are detected to be unsupportable to say 'Incompatible Resolution' on the tooltip instead of 'Resolution May Not Fit'

