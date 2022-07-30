- You can now lower difficulty from mission select by clicking on the difficulty button.
- Once lowered it cannot be raised (keeps integrity of leaderboards/achievements).
- (Hopefully) fixed resolution detection to work better at determining if a resolution will work
on your screen.
- Changed tooltips for resolutions that are detected to be unsupportable to say 'Incompatible Resolution' on the tooltip instead of 'Resolution May Not Fit'
Hero Lodge update for 30 July 2022
Patch 1.0.14c: can now lower difficulty
