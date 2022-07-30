Automation update

Hello fellow preppers!

Considering many helpful requests from the community we've decided to add some automation features to the game. They should help you perform certain actions faster without boring repetitiveness. Please find full changelog below.

Also we are still working on the DLC production! You can find a DLC Steam Page here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1882510/Mr_Prepper__Animal_Farm_DLC/

Changelog:

two upgrades for the car in the desert with autopilot options

unifying automatic water and gasoline storage - is now global for the whole bunker

the refinery can now automatically transfer fuel to refuelers

water generating items can now automatically transfer water to irrigators

reoiler; a machine that automatically refills the oil in the refinery

additional storage in the trunk of the car in the desert

additional storage in the mine elevator

automatic transfer of things from mine cars to the elevator (by pushing the car)

radio has new function now - weather forecast; it lets to check the weather for today and tomorrow

Wanna know more? Join our Discord for the community experience:

Truly yours,

Rejected Games