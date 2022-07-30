 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 30 July 2022

Minor adjustments to enable both versions of Portuguese.

Build 9221834

252: Early Access 0.12.89 - July 30, 2022 12:25 PM EST
• Minor fixes to addition of Portuguese language support. Apparently Portuguese-Brazilian and Portuguese are close enough that both can be enabled (controversial!?). 🤔

