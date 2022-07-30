252: Early Access 0.12.89 - July 30, 2022 12:25 PM EST
• Minor fixes to addition of Portuguese language support. Apparently Portuguese-Brazilian and Portuguese are close enough that both can be enabled (controversial!?). 🤔
Nevergrind Online update for 30 July 2022
Minor adjustments to enable both versions of Portuguese.
252: Early Access 0.12.89 - July 30, 2022 12:25 PM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update