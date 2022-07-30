early access 1.22.0

Highlights
- HUGE MANA PROGRESSION CHANGES! Now you gain 1 mana by default instead of 2, and at the end of every boss battle, you'll earn an additional unremovable trinket that increases the mana gained per turn by 1. That means that you'll gain 3 mana per turn by default in Sector 3! There have been a lot of balance changes due to this adjustment, check them out below.
Keep in mind that you'll still recharge one spell mana per turn, so spells are now more important than ever in Sector 1!
- Six new maps! Two in sector 1, three in sector 2 and one in sector 3.
- Now there is a small indicator next to the current mana counter that displays the amount of mana you'll gain next turn.
- Many bug fixes! Check them out below.
Balance changes
Systems
-
The amount of mana you need to have to activate Overload is now 5 instead of 4.
-
Sector 1 is now around 30% easier, and sector 3 is now around 30% harder.
-
Sector 1's combats have been shortened (the other two sectors remain unchanged):
- Normal combat: 4 waves -> 3 waves
- Elite combat: 12 waves -> 7 waves
- Boss combat: 20 waves -> 9 waves
Offerings
-
Rare
- Starting mana: +1 starting mana, -4 max health -> +1 starting mana, -5 max health
-
Mythic
- Starting mana: +1 starting mana -> +1 starting mana, -2 max health
Decks
-
Leading Legacy
- Starting mana: 2 -> 3
-
Wandering Colossus
- Now starts with 2 Blizzards instead of 2 Freezing Fogs.
- Max health: 16 -> 17
- Starting mana: 2 -> 3
- Both Ruthless End and Life Absorber have been buffed, check their changes below!
-
Holy Guild
- Crystal multiplier: 30% -> 0%
- Starting luck: 3 -> 0
- Starting mana: 2 -> 3
- This deck's starting trinket (Holy Scepter) has been buffed, check the change below!
-
Resonating Echoes
- Max health: 12 -> 13
- Starting mana: 1 -> 2
-
Air Support
- Max health: 14 -> 16
- Health regen: 2 -> 5
- Starting mana: 3 -> 4
- These changes are to compensate for Care Package's nerf, detailed below.
-
Early Bird
- Starting mana: 3 -> 4
-
Ace in the Hole
- Starting mana: 2 -> 3
Enemies
-
Infiltrator (the cloaking enemy)
- Speed: 90 -> 50
Cards
-
Air Support
- Mana cost: 7 -> 8
-
Care Package
- Mana cost: 2 -> 3
-
Mortar Strike
- Physical damage: 300 + 25% enemy current health -> 275 + 25% enemy current health
-
Overload
- Mana cost: 2 -> 3
-
The Pact
- Mana gained: 2 -> 1
- Now invokes an elite modifier instead of a boss modifier.
-
Bullseye
- Range: (250, 275, 300) -> (275, 275, 275)
- Fire rate: (0.14, 0.22, 0.3) -> (0.17, 0.26, 0.35)
- Physical damage: (34, 62, 130) -> (34, 67, 150)
-
Dragon's Breath
- Projectiles launched: 12 -> 9
-
EMP Wall
- Range: (60, 180, 540) -> (80, 240, 720)
- Now dispels.
-
Giant's Bane
- Physical damage: (11, 31, 87) -> (12, 36, 108)
- Max health true damage every 3 hits: (1.5%, 4.5%, 13.5%) -> (1%, 3%, 9%)
-
Life Absorber
- Physical damage: (15, 42, 118) -> (16, 48, 144)
-
Mystery Box
- The turn counter now goes down at the start of every wave instead of at the end. So now the tower can spawn a bit earlier if you place Mystery Box before the wave begins.
-
Ruthless End
- Fire rate: (0.9, 1.1, 1.3) -> (1.1, 1.2, 1.3)
Trinkets
-
Ancient Knowledge (boss trinket)
- Start the combat with 3 extra mana. Reduce maximum overload by 1. -> Start the combat with 2 extra mana. Increase the overload threshold by 4.
-
Black Feathers (boss trinket)
- Draw one more card each round. Start each combat with 1 mana less. -> Draw one more card each round. Increase the overload threshold by 1.
-
Bookworm (boss trinket)
- Draw one more card each round. Lose 6 luck. -> Draw one more card each round. Lose 4 luck.
-
Fairy Wand (boss trinket)
- Gain 12 luck. Reduce maximum overload by 1. -> Gain 12 luck. Lose 3 max health.
-
Golden Catalyst (boss trinket)
- Increase maximum overload by 1. Gain 90% less crystals. -> Reduce the overload threshold by 1. Gain 50% less crystals.
-
Heart Catalyst (boss trinket)
- Increase maximum overload by 1. Lose 3 max health. -> Reduce the overload threshold by 1. Lose 3 max health.
-
Holy Scepter (initial trinket for Holy Guild)
- Increase maximum overload by 1. -> Increase maximum overload by 1. Reduce the overload threshold by 1.
-
Sapphire Gem (boss trinket)
- Increase maximum overload by 1. Reduce maximum spell mana by 1. -> Reduce the overload threshold by 1. Reduce maximum spell mana by 1.
-
Sweet Candy (rare trinket)
- Now it's a rare trinket instead of a boss trinket.
-
Mana Synthesis (uncommon trinket)
- Convert to crystals double the remaining mana at the end of each combat. -> Convert to crystals the remaining mana at the end of each combat.
Bug Fixes
- #50: Mystery Box can spawn another Mystery Box.
- #51: There's a map in sector 1 that has a tile in which towers can get stuck below the "open damage log" button.
- #52: In a custom run, with spell mana recharge at 0, you get 1 spell mana per turn, with it set to 1, you get 2 per turn.
