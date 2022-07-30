 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wicked Games update for 30 July 2022

Voice acting fix + supporters in the credits

Share · View all patches · Build 9221698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix: Voice acting fix (while disabled it remained in the cutscenes).
Bugfix: Disabling voice acting disables all audio.
Changes: Added names of our Boosty subscribers to the credits.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1346721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link