Patch 0.23.19

Changes:
- Added 'Apply to All' button in the Outfit section that will update your settlements' flags, horses' cloths and villagers' outfits and headwear to your current colors.
Fixes:
- Existing kingdoms not showing up after logging in.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes:
Fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update