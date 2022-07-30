 Skip to content

Coronation update for 30 July 2022

Patch 0.23.19

Patch 0.23.19

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added 'Apply to All' button in the Outfit section that will update your settlements' flags, horses' cloths and villagers' outfits and headwear to your current colors.

Fixes:

  • Existing kingdoms not showing up after logging in.

