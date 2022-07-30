 Skip to content

Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 30 July 2022

Version 2.0.7.169 - Off By An Order Of Magnitude

Build 9221684

  • Fixes

    • Fix issue where achievement progress for A Closest Shave was only being reported to Steam at 1/10th the actual progress.
    • Fix issue where engine particles were not scaling with ship as Molecular Compressor level increased.

