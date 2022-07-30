-
Fixes
- Fix issue where achievement progress for A Closest Shave was only being reported to Steam at 1/10th the actual progress.
- Fix issue where engine particles were not scaling with ship as Molecular Compressor level increased.
Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 30 July 2022
Version 2.0.7.169 - Off By An Order Of Magnitude
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update