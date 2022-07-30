Improved carbon cube, tri, and octo outline visibility
Improved carbon cube, tri, and octo spawner outline visibility
Changed 200% cursor size to 100% cursor size
Changed 100% cursor size to 50% cursor size
Default cursor size is now 100% (previously 200%)
Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 30 July 2022
QOL Changes
Improved carbon cube, tri, and octo outline visibility
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update