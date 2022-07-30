 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 30 July 2022

QOL Changes

Build 9221454 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved carbon cube, tri, and octo outline visibility
Improved carbon cube, tri, and octo spawner outline visibility
Changed 200% cursor size to 100% cursor size
Changed 100% cursor size to 50% cursor size
Default cursor size is now 100% (previously 200%)

