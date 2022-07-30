 Skip to content

SIMBA THE CAT update for 30 July 2022

two new levels is available:

Share · View all patches · Build 9221426 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GUNS AND WESTERN( collect all 26 keys for play with this level)

ROAD CAT(LEVEL 2) is available immediatly on the cat cave

Changed files in this update

Depot 2027171
