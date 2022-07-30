 Skip to content

Heaven Snakes update for 30 July 2022

1.1.1 (Early beta) Update. Ingame chat

30 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ingame chat

  • Press "Enter" during the game to open the chat and write your messages
  • Chat disappears after a while if no messages arrive. As soon as a new message arrives it is shown
  • You can mute/unmute chat by pressing the "eye" button in the chat
  • When creating a server, you can disable chat for all players

Lobby improvements

  • All lobby members can click on a teammate's nickname to open a special menu. In this menu, you can open the player's steam profile or kick him if you are a host

Bug fixes and improvements

  • Fixed a bug when a snake died, its ability has been around for a long time
  • UI and performance improvements

