1.1.1 (Early beta) Update. Ingame chat

Ingame chat
- Press "Enter" during the game to open the chat and write your messages
- Chat disappears after a while if no messages arrive. As soon as a new message arrives it is shown
- You can mute/unmute chat by pressing the "eye" button in the chat
- When creating a server, you can disable chat for all players
Lobby improvements
- All lobby members can click on a teammate's nickname to open a special menu. In this menu, you can open the player's steam profile or kick him if you are a host
Bug fixes and improvements
- Fixed a bug when a snake died, its ability has been around for a long time
- UI and performance improvements
Changed files in this update