RaceLeague update for 30 July 2022

V0.2.8.3 Hotfix released

Build 9221399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Improved mutliplayer starting system
-Improved multiplayer server list
-Fixed radar breaking when someone retires
-Fixed stutters in multiplayer when someone is pitting
-Various fixes & improvements

