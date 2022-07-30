Halt the Heist! 1.1.1.0a hotfix out now!

Halt the Heist! version 1.1.1.0a hotfix:
- Added chat colours
- Added new hidden achievement
- Changed % of a secret spawning
- Changed max chat length
- Changed max chat messages shown
- Changed being able to catch thief when dashing
- Changed speed of Simon-says/colour minigame
- Fixed revealing the Thief bug jumping to other bush on the Office map
- Fixed some letters not getting registred when typing fast
- Fixed typing while in lobby settings
- Fixed emote position
- Fixed removing first emote, exiting shop
- Fixed bug when having no emotes equipped
- Fixed getaway-text in the Office map
- Fixed not able to exit Thief-tutorial
- Fixed minimap pin not showing Thief-tutorial escape when skipping
- Fixed text about the Stance on Guard-tutorial
- Fixed text on chase part on Guard-tutorial
- Fixed catching thief when jumping into vent/bush
- Fixed fence on tutorial-map
- Fixed some collisions on tutorial-map
- Fixed flashlight on when in bush sometimes
- Fixed minimap-issue on the office map
- Fixed dummy spawning in games after tutorial is played
- Fixed shift-crashing caused by emotes
- Fixed not being able to use right emote
- Fixed minimap not updating sometimes when changing map
- Fixed phone bug(s)
- Fixed being able to hide behind trees
- Fixed some bushes when revealed would spawn behind wall
- Fixed some bushes where you could see into another room
- Fixed typing numbers in chat shifting pages on pc-screen
- Fixed leftover collision boxed on missing diamonds
- Fixed chat bug where the placeholder text will copy into the chat message
- Fixed being able to see other lobbies
Enjoy! Next update will be with new content. Visit our discord server (link in game) to suggest features and/or changes
