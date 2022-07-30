 Skip to content

Halt The Heist! update for 30 July 2022

Halt the Heist! 1.1.1.0a hotfix out now!

Last edited by Wendy

Halt the Heist! version 1.1.1.0a hotfix:

  • Added chat colours
  • Added new hidden achievement
  • Changed % of a secret spawning
  • Changed max chat length
  • Changed max chat messages shown
  • Changed being able to catch thief when dashing
  • Changed speed of Simon-says/colour minigame
  • Fixed revealing the Thief bug jumping to other bush on the Office map
  • Fixed some letters not getting registred when typing fast
  • Fixed typing while in lobby settings
  • Fixed emote position
  • Fixed removing first emote, exiting shop
  • Fixed bug when having no emotes equipped
  • Fixed getaway-text in the Office map
  • Fixed not able to exit Thief-tutorial
  • Fixed minimap pin not showing Thief-tutorial escape when skipping
  • Fixed text about the Stance on Guard-tutorial
  • Fixed text on chase part on Guard-tutorial
  • Fixed catching thief when jumping into vent/bush
  • Fixed fence on tutorial-map
  • Fixed some collisions on tutorial-map
  • Fixed flashlight on when in bush sometimes
  • Fixed minimap-issue on the office map
  • Fixed dummy spawning in games after tutorial is played
  • Fixed shift-crashing caused by emotes
  • Fixed not being able to use right emote
  • Fixed minimap not updating sometimes when changing map
  • Fixed phone bug(s)
  • Fixed being able to hide behind trees
  • Fixed some bushes when revealed would spawn behind wall
  • Fixed some bushes where you could see into another room
  • Fixed typing numbers in chat shifting pages on pc-screen
  • Fixed leftover collision boxed on missing diamonds
  • Fixed chat bug where the placeholder text will copy into the chat message
  • Fixed being able to see other lobbies

Enjoy! Next update will be with new content. Visit our discord server (link in game) to suggest features and/or changes

