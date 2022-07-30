 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 30 July 2022

Patch 1.1.0b - CampFire - Hotfix

Patch 1.1.0b - CampFire - Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CONTENT/FEATURES:

  • Added ambient sound changes that will change between day and night
  • New vehicle - Utility Truck
  • New vehicle - Golf Cart
  • Player now has a container in inventory called "Pockets"
  • World time dilation (experimental) added to photo mode, this allows the player to unpause the game and control the speed that plays in the photo mode (this is experimental and issues such as; player running on spot and hunger, thirst going down will happen)
  • New empty bunker added to map

CHANGES:

  • Move the free camera as far away from the player as you want!
  • Door will automatically open if you're stuck behind a locked door after relogging

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed exploit with radiation areas
  • Fixed wandering trader that appears in safe zone
  • Fixes to placing certain buildables on the landscape
  • Fix for flipping vehicles
  • Fix for vehicle collision with AI

