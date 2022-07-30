 Skip to content

Bunny Parking update for 30 July 2022

v15.1

Build 9221331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added missing spanish localization
  • fixed achievement level couldn't unlock if you completed them not in order
  • replaced text "Join" to "Multiplayer" on menu buttons

Bunny Parking Content Depot 1039381
Bunny Parking Depot Linux Depot 1039382
