 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soul Wargame update for 30 July 2022

EA version of Soul Wargame updated to v2.5.12

Share · View all patches · Build 9221310 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for your help and support. Please check the update list:

  1. Now [Frenzy] and [Corruption Blood] will be affected by the difficulty selected by the player (it will be more difficult to trigger on low difficulty).
  2. The Mother of Abundance is no longer immune to damage, and is adjusted to reduce damage. The degree of damage reduction is related to the difficulty selected by the player.
  3. Unlimited backtracking and restarting of battles (retreats) on Fairytale and Innocence difficulties
  4. Fixed some bugs
  5. Fixed the [Exiled Warlock Robe] not taking effect
  6. The round limit is increased to 30 rounds
  7. Now the BOSS treasure chest can open a total of four chests when all doors are selected to open, players will get more rewards

Changed files in this update

Depot 1952931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link