EA version of Soul Wargame updated to v2.5.12

Thank you so much for your help and support. Please check the update list:
- Now [Frenzy] and [Corruption Blood] will be affected by the difficulty selected by the player (it will be more difficult to trigger on low difficulty).
- The Mother of Abundance is no longer immune to damage, and is adjusted to reduce damage. The degree of damage reduction is related to the difficulty selected by the player.
- Unlimited backtracking and restarting of battles (retreats) on Fairytale and Innocence difficulties
- Fixed some bugs
- Fixed the [Exiled Warlock Robe] not taking effect
- The round limit is increased to 30 rounds
- Now the BOSS treasure chest can open a total of four chests when all doors are selected to open, players will get more rewards
Changed files in this update