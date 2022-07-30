- Improved controller and wheel mapping functionality
- Added Reverse throttle option for some wheel users who has inverted gas pedals
- Added Reverse Brake option for some wheel users who has inverted brake pedals
Drift King update for 30 July 2022
Update 1.0.1.1 Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
