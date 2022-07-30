 Skip to content

Drift King update for 30 July 2022

Update 1.0.1.1 Notes

Build 9221203

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved controller and wheel mapping functionality
  • Added Reverse throttle option for some wheel users who has inverted gas pedals
  • Added Reverse Brake option for some wheel users who has inverted brake pedals

